91, passed away February 22, 2020 at home. Bette Lou or "Slim" as her husband called her, worked at Hoosier Fence Company and then at Gammons Metal and Manufacturing Co., Inc. She was a member of Sahara Grotto, where her late husband was a member of the Sahara Drum and Bugle Corps. Bette and Kenneth married in 1947 and eventually they moved into a home they built in the Castleton area, that was 54 years ago. Bette was happy, laughing and always helping others, especially her family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road. Bette is survived by her sons, Terry and Thomas Kennard; grandson, Travis; granddaughter, Teran; and great-grandsons, Chase and Blake. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020