Greenwood - Elizabeth (Bette) Mae Standish passed away in Greenwood, IN on April 25, 2020. Born in Terre Haute, IN on October 15, 1930, she was one of six children of Wilhelmina Ermish Osborne (spouse of John Harding Osborne). Her marriage to Albert Standish, in 1966 began a life of shared love of nature and all that it celebrates. They worked together as florists in Indianapolis, spending only a handful of days apart during the span of their long and loving marriage. Together, creating from nature, they found a way to share their love to each other and anyone within their reach. With Albert's death in November 2019, and with all other preceding members of their families now deceased, this love of earth is now left to their respective prodigy to memorialize. Of those are the following: John (Marsha) Standish, Jim (Barb) Standish, Sarah (Tim) Latimer, Robert (Su) Standish, Tom Standish, Matthew Standish, Phillip (Tina) Standish, numerous cherished grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In the last several years, rather than diminishing, Bette's capacity for expressing love only grew. In the nursing home where she and Albert had been residing, she drew herself near to anyone in need. With great regret by all, at least 5 of these companions have died themselves of the same pandemic disease. For those who assisted Bette with her daily health, comfort and emotional needs during these years, she was grateful and humbled by their capacity to provide care. Bette spoke of her beloved daughter in these terms, adding that Sarah's lead in humility and selflessness was a great source of comfort. In a last act of great humility and selflessness, Sarah was with Bette on her last full day of life during a time when her own well-being was at risk. It does not go unnoticed; that during these times, most families will not and have not had this opportunity. In light of current stay at home requirements; there will be no public gathering. There is an online memorial guest book if you have a message you would like express www.wilsonstpierre.com. For Bette, she would likely want your remembrance of her to be found in a reflective encounter with nature. An encounter such as feeling the flawless smoothness of a small river stone, from watching the shifting shapes of the Michigan dunes as they rise, crest and fall or from listening with anticipation to the approaching calls of geese and then waiting for, but never surely knowing if their sounding has completely faded from you. Arrangements are in the care of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020