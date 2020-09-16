Bette Thielking
Connersville - Bette G. Thielking, 87, of Connersville, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Indianapolis. She was born on November 24, 1932, in Petroleum, Indiana, and is the daughter of Ralph Leon Terrel and G. Lucille (Neff) Terrell. She graduated from Batesville High School in 1950 and completed the Ball Hospital RN Program in 1953. She also went on to earn her associate of science degree from Indiana University, and her bachelor's degree in nursing from IU East. Bette worked as a RN for Fayette Regional Health Systems and retired as "the school nurse" in the Fayette County Community Schools. On February 14, 1959, she married Edward W. Thielking in Batesville and moved to Connersville where they shared almost 50 years together before he passed away in 2007. They were members of First United Methodist Church in Connersville.
Bette was an integral part of the Connersville community. She was always willing to help people by volunteering within the community. She also would bake, cook or drive someone to an appointment if needed. She helped start the Connersville Free Clinic located within the Methodist church. She worked as the clinic coordinator and nurse for many years and only recently had to hand over the task. She was a member of the Tri-Kappa Sorority and served on the Fayette County Board of Health. In the past, she also served on the Fayette Regional Health System Board of Directors, was a member of the PTO and parent support groups and helped with the United Way.
She is survived by her three sisters, Patricia (Donald) Fruth of Bunker Hill, IN; Marsha (Nello) Williams of Gillette, WY; Sandra (Eric) Lindemann of Batesville, IN. Her daughter, Greta M. Sweney, of Seattle, WA; two sons, Ralph L. Thielking of Fishers, IN and Dr. Paul E. (Jane) Thielking, of Brighton, MI; seven grandchildren, Mary, Sarah, Isabel, Molly, August, Adam and Drue Thielking; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Andrew J. Thielking.
Visitation for Bette will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 19, at 1:00pm, at First United Methodist Church in Connersville. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
.