Bette Trimpe Kippes


1940 - 2019
Bette Trimpe Kippes Obituary
Bette Trimpe Kippes

East Moline, IL. - At her home, Bette J. Kippes, of East Moline passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 in her 79th year.

A private family celebration and burial will be held in Florida. In lieu of flowers and gifts, masses may be said in her name.

Bette was born to Emmett and Anna Trimpe on February 9, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN.

Bette enjoyed the sun, the beach, listening to music, golf, Disney, camping, bowling, reading magazines, dominos, and HGTV. She cherished her time with her family especially her grandsons.

Bette Kippes was the beloved wife of Leroy Kippes; the much loved mother of Scott Kippes (Michella) of South Carolina and Jan Marie Heffron (Dan) of Virginia; cherished grandmother of Colton (Scott) and Benjamin (Jan Marie); dear sister of Joanne McGlinchey, Mary Ball, and Nancy McMahon all of Indianapolis, Ind.; and remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: http://vanhoe.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
