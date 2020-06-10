Betty Ann Conner (Artman)
Indianapolis - Age 86, passed away on June 5, 2020 in KY. She was born on June 22, 1933 in Greencastle, IN to the late Roy and Alice Smock. Betty helped build up the neighborhood on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Services will be private. Visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com to view obituary.
Indianapolis - Age 86, passed away on June 5, 2020 in KY. She was born on June 22, 1933 in Greencastle, IN to the late Roy and Alice Smock. Betty helped build up the neighborhood on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Services will be private. Visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com to view obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.