Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
For more information about
Betty Arvin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Arvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty "Betsy" Arvin


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty "Betsy" Arvin Obituary
Betty "Betsy" Arvin

Indianapolis - Beloved wife, mother, sister and nana passed away on August 14, 2019, she was 71. Betsy was born on April 30, 1948 in Montgomery, Indiana to the late Elmer and Viola Wittmer. She was a graduate of Odon High School. Following school, she forged a career as an office manager to several area doctors. Betsy loved her position of Sunday School teacher to 3-year olds. Her greatest joys came from the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren whom fondly called her nana.

Betsy is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Shalee (Scott) Chaddock and Jason (Jen) Arvin; grandchildren, Dylan and Jacob Chaddock; sisters, Glenda (Phil) Bietry, Donna (Henry) Cox, Cynthia (Frank) Petty and Tammy (Mike) Muckway. In addition to her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her brother, Max Wittmer and sister, Joyce Wilkie.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1-3pm with a memorial service beginning at 3 pm at ARN Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Gathering Together Hospice, 147 N. Center Street, Plainfield, IN 46168 or Refuge Ministries, P.O. Box 695, Noblesville, IN 46061.

Friends may leave a message of condolence by visiting

www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
Download Now