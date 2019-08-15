|
Betty "Betsy" Arvin
Indianapolis - Beloved wife, mother, sister and nana passed away on August 14, 2019, she was 71. Betsy was born on April 30, 1948 in Montgomery, Indiana to the late Elmer and Viola Wittmer. She was a graduate of Odon High School. Following school, she forged a career as an office manager to several area doctors. Betsy loved her position of Sunday School teacher to 3-year olds. Her greatest joys came from the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren whom fondly called her nana.
Betsy is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Shalee (Scott) Chaddock and Jason (Jen) Arvin; grandchildren, Dylan and Jacob Chaddock; sisters, Glenda (Phil) Bietry, Donna (Henry) Cox, Cynthia (Frank) Petty and Tammy (Mike) Muckway. In addition to her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her brother, Max Wittmer and sister, Joyce Wilkie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1-3pm with a memorial service beginning at 3 pm at ARN Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Gathering Together Hospice, 147 N. Center Street, Plainfield, IN 46168 or Refuge Ministries, P.O. Box 695, Noblesville, IN 46061.
