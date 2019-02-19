Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chapel Rock Christian Church
2020 N. Girls School Road
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Chapel Rock Christian Church
2020 N. Girls School Road
Indianapolis, IN
Brownsburg - 89, died February 15, 2019. Betty was first and foremost a Christian who loved to tell others about her faith. She was also a mom, receptionist at Warren Central HS, cashier and dental assistant. Her hobbies were sewing and reading. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Steve (Teresa) Carlock, Rhena (Jim) Crane and Shawn (Greg) Oertel. She has 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jack and grandson, Bradley. A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held at Chapel Rock Christian Church, Friday, February 22: 3-5 PM Showing, 5 PM Funeral. Memorial Contributions should be made to HeartPointe Church ® heartpointe.com. Funeral arrangements provided by Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 19, 2019
