Betty Charlene "Charlie" Coffey
1948 - 2020
Betty Charlene "Charlie" Coffey

Indianapolis - 71, went home to be with her Lord May 11, 2020 surrounded by a room full of loved ones. Charlie was born October 5, 1948 in Big Stone Gap, VA, to the late Ralph and Ruby Slagle. Charlie married Troy Coffey and was employed as a bus driver for Warren Township Schools for many years. She was a longtime member of East 10th Street Church of God.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at East 10th Street Church of God, 7998 E. 10th St.

Charlie was preceded in death by her husband, Troy; and siblings, Carolyn, Ralph, Jr. and Myrtle. She is survived by a sister, Kathy; and passed knowing the love of her five children and their spouses, Kimberly and husband Robert, Susan and husband Mark, Mike and wife Cheryl, James and wife Kim, and Troy and wife Sue, all are proud to have called her mom. She is also survived by five grandchildren, David (Ashley), Robert (Morgan), Samantha (Ryan), Savanna (Darren) and Brandi (Ryan). She goes to rest having known 12 great-grandchildren, a myriad of nieces and nephews, and countless more that she cast such love on as to earn the title of "Mom".

"I planted, Apollos watered, but God was causing the growth." Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
East 10th Street Church of God
MAY
14
Service
02:00 PM
East 10th Street Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
