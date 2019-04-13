|
Betty Conway
Fishers - "When it is all over I shall wear a crown. I have gone to see the king." Betty A Conway transitioned into her heavenly life from a sudden death on April 6, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Friends and family may visit for one hour prior to the service. For more about her life, visit indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 13, 2019