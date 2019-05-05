|
|
Betty Cooper
Carmel - Betty Cooper, 87, of Carmel, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27. She was born on May 17, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to Edward L. and Elsie (Moeller) Johnson. In 1957 she married Charles H. Cooper of Indianapolis, who preceded her in death. They were Indianapolis residents during their 45 years of marriage, and members of Northminster Presbyterian Church.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Charlene McGowan of PA, her daughters, Cris (Mark) Antreasian and Tina (Todd) Boyum, both of Noblesville, along with 5 grandchildren, Carmen and Samuel Antreasian; Nicholas (Katherine), Sarah and Andrew Boyum; one great grandson, Atlas Boyum; and two nephews, John and Dean McGowan.
During her childhood, Betty's family moved with her father's career from Minnesota to Grosse Pointe, MI; to Bronxville, NY; and then to Paoli, PA. With each move she gained many friends and shared her love of art and design. She graduated from Shipley High School in Bryn Mawr, PA, and then earned a degree at Stephens College in Columbia, MO. Betty was a generous person who will be fondly remembered for her love of entertaining, her artistic talent and volunteer service in her community. She was very involved in local politics and served many years as a precinct committeeman. She enjoyed tennis, interior decorating, and was known for her love of dogs, the color red, and her frequent use of the word divine. Her greatest love was spending time with family celebrating holidays, birthdays, and vacationing at the beach. In her last years she and her family enjoyed Friday night Happy Hours and dinners at the Bickford.
Her family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the loving care provided by the Bickford of Carmel, Senior Home Companions and Transitions Hospice. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18 from noon to 2pm, with service at 2 p.m., at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis or to the . Online condolences and pictures are available at https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/betty-j-cooper/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019