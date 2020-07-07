1/1
Danville - Betty J. DeBaun passed away on July 6, 2020 at the age of 94. She lived a life with her loving family and friends. She was born Betty Jean Padgett on May 4, 1926 in Paoli, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene DeBaun in 1998; her parents, John Wilbur and Elizabeth Pearl (McBride) Padgett; two brothers, Richard and John Padgett; and sister, Helen Atkinson. Betty is survived by her children, Kathy (Leo) Bennett, Mike DeBaun of Danville and Pete DeBaun of Bloomington. Betty has four grandchildren, Shawn, Joshua, Brandy and Blake as well as two great grandchildren, Skylar and Reid. Betty is a graduate of Paoli High School and the University of Indianapolis. She received a Masters degree at Butler University and 30 hours from Indiana University. She taught school for 46 years, retiring in 1994. In retirement she taught line dancing. Betty was a member of the Tri Kappa, Indiana Retired Teachers Association, AARP, Hendricks County Senior Citizens, Plainfield Elks and Plainfield United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir in her younger years. She also served as secretary of the Indiana Morgan Horse Show and the Ohio Gold Cup Horse Show. She was an avid line dancer and bridge player. She will be greatly missed, especially her delicious homemade pies and rolls, that were famous with the family from coast-to-coast!. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00 (noon) to 1:00 pm in Hampton Gentry Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing Funeral services will be for family and close friends only. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.www.hamptongentry.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
