Betty Douglass
Carmel - Betty Douglass, 89, passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 in Carmel, IN. She was born in Auburn, Indiana to James and Dessie Smith on January 19, 1930.
Betty was the youngest out of eight girls and one boy, and she also had a twin sister Barb, deceased.
Betty is survived by her husband Donald Douglass of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, daughter Christine Croom of Denver, Colorado, son David Douglass(Marcie) of Carmel, Indiana. Five grandchildren, Callie Croom, Colin Croom, Chloe Croom, Elizabeth Ledbetter(David), Eric Douglass(Robin).
Betty worked in several banks in and around Auburn for a number of years. She also worked in
her husband's business along with a large commercial real estate company, E.H. Kilborn.
She graduated from Auburn High School in 1947. Betty was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. She and Donald were married on May 5th, 1956.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity English Lutheran Church on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M with Pastor Kathleen Haller officiating, visitation will be from 11 A.M to 1:00 P.M. Burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County ASPCA, and to Trinity English Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer Miller Funeral Home 6131 St. Joe Rd Fort Wayne, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019