Betty Edwards
Indianapolis - Betty Edwards, 95, of Indianapolis passed away on February 19, 2020. Services are Friday, February 28 at 12:00 noon at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel. Visitation is Thursday, February 27 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home with one additional hour of visitation prior to the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Orchard Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and complete obituary at wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020