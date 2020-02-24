Services
Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
(317) 783-3653
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Orchard Hill Cemetery
8947 Southeastern Avenue
Indianapolis , IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Edwards Obituary
Betty Edwards

Indianapolis - Betty Edwards, 95, of Indianapolis passed away on February 19, 2020. Services are Friday, February 28 at 12:00 noon at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel. Visitation is Thursday, February 27 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home with one additional hour of visitation prior to the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Orchard Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and complete obituary at wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Franklin Township Chapel
Download Now