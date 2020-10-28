1/1
Betty Evelyn Roberts
Indianapolis - 96, of Noblesville, passed away October 24, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1923, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late James H. and Mabel E. Beaver.

She graduated top of her class from Broad Ripple High School, Indianapolis, Indiana in 1942.

She started her career at Homestead Lumber & Supply Company working for her Brother-in-Law Frederick (Fritz) Wright and her Sister Marylee Wright.

For over 30 years she performed the tasks of bookkeeper, financial assistant, house manager and personal assistant to Allen W. Clowes. Betty served on the Allen W. Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc. and the Clowes Fund, Inc.

Betty is survived by her sister Marylee Wright; son Gregory J Roberts; daughter-in-law Judy H. Roberts; grandchildren James G. Roberts, Alison D. Wise, A. J. DeForest IV; nieces Shelly A. Diehl, Cindy L. Steele; five great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Russell L. Roberts and ex-husband Benjamin L. Roberts.

Calling will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 1:00PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00PM at the Chapel of Peace, Community Mausoleum, Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN. Inurnment to follow. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

A special thanks to the team at the Barrington of Carmel for the care and attention provided to Betty the last 5+ years of her journey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation (www.indyplfoundation.org)






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
