Betty "Jeanie" Fentz
1939 - 2020
Betty "Jeanie" Fentz passed away July 13, 2020. She was born February 3, 1939 in Columbus, IN, to the late Richard I. and Louise E. Pohlman. Jeanie was a graduate of Scecina High School. She received her Bachelor's and Masters Degree from Saint Mary of the Woods. Jeanie married Daniel E. Fentz, and was employed with Ameritech for 28 years, retiring in 1995. Jeanie was devout in her Catholic faith, and a longtime member of St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, 8155 Oaklandon Road.

Jeanie is survived by her loving children, Diana Whitsett (Bob), Robert Hughbanks (Brigid), David Hughbanks and Elizabeth "Liz" Ringen; siblings, Sister Ann Paula Pohlman, Carol Ann Kelly-Walls, Kathleen Beckom, Pauline Murphy, Richard Pohlman II and Patricia Pohlman; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Jeanie's husband, Daniel E. Fentz; brother, Harry "Bud" Pohlman; and grandson, Brian M. Hughbanks preceded her in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or St. Simon Catholic Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
