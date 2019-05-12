Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Brownsburg Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Frye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Frye


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Frye Obituary
Betty Frye

Brownsburg - Betty J. Frye

95, Brownsburg, passed away May 3, 2019. She had been a salesperson for Fuller Brush Company and was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Frye. Survivors include children Donald (Karen) Frye, Pamela (Steve) Wellman, and Penny (Paul) Mazur; sisters Sharon Bullock and Marilyn Wright; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Graveside services will be 11am Sat. May 18 at Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now