Betty Frye
Brownsburg - Betty J. Frye
95, Brownsburg, passed away May 3, 2019. She had been a salesperson for Fuller Brush Company and was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Frye. Survivors include children Donald (Karen) Frye, Pamela (Steve) Wellman, and Penny (Paul) Mazur; sisters Sharon Bullock and Marilyn Wright; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Graveside services will be 11am Sat. May 18 at Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019