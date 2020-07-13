Betty Garvey
Brownsburg - Betty Jean Garvey
90, Brownsburg, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was a secretary for Northwest High School in Indianapolis for many years and formally was the secretary for Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Brownsburg. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Richard Garvey and 3 great grandchildren. Survivors include her sons Daniel (Cindy) Garvey, Michael (Cheryl) Garvey; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9 am to 11 am Sat. July 18 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 11 am. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to donor's favorite charity. Entombment will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com