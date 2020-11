Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Betty Huber



Betty Huber 87, Liberty, passed away November 3, 2020.



She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Wilhite, Sandy Smith, Judy Harrington (Buddy), multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Huber, mother, Phyllis Sims and 2 brothers.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store