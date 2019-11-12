|
Betty J. Matthias
Indianapolis - Betty Jane (Andrews) Matthias passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2019. Born in Shelby County, Indiana to Earl J. and Berniece M. (Lamont) Andrews, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Maj. William T. Matthias, brothers Earl and Bill Andrews, and sisters Lois Flinn and Phyllis Westerfield. Her warm and fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed by her children Dee (Ed) Thompson, David and Darren Matthias, stepdaughter Catherine Matthias, grandsons Alec and Chris Thompson, brother Don Andrews, sisters-in-law Joyce Andrews and Barbara Murray and many nieces, nephews and their families.
One of the last of the Greatest Generation and a 1941 graduate of Clifford HS, Betty was proud to serve as a USO Girl and worked at Arvin Industries and at Camp Atterbury, where she met "her Bill." She loved her family, and to laugh, garden, play cards and observe nature in all its forms. Since 1960, Betty was a devoted member of Lawrence United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the church, the Indianapolis Humane Society or the American Red Cross.
Friends may call from 11am until 12 Noon on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Funeral services will follow the calling beginning at 12pm at the funeral center. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019