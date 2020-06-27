Betty J. (Heckaman) Roose
Indianapolis - Betty was born on November 13, 1927 in Marshall County, IN. She was the daughter of Hazel L. Yockey Heckaman and Walter W. Heckaman who preceded her in death. In 1949 she married Willis A. Roose. They had two children. Rebecca Jo Roose Spurlock and Randall Jay Roose who preceded her in death. Surviving are grandson, Ryan J. Roose (Ashley) and granddaughter Amy N. Roose Mares (Quinton).
Betty attended Bremen High School, Ball State University (B.S.), Butler University (M.S.) and Purdue University (EDD). She taught seven years in the Indianapolis Public Schools and twenty three years at Carmel High School as Chairperson of the Family and Consumer Science Department. She was an active member of the Sisterhood of P.E.O. since 1953 serving in a number of different roles. She was involved in securing loans and/or scholarships for a number of female students in different walks of life. Another interest was Home Economics Guild where all members were professional Home Economists. She was active in later years in the United Methodist Ladies Group where she was involved in mission activities especially knitting preemie hats for hospitals and prayer shawls. She spent time in fitness programs, bridge and reading.
Private family interment will be at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, Indiana. Due to Covid -19 social distancing guidelines, there are no immediate services scheduled. A local memorial service for Betty will be announced for public attendance soon. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Indianapolis - Betty was born on November 13, 1927 in Marshall County, IN. She was the daughter of Hazel L. Yockey Heckaman and Walter W. Heckaman who preceded her in death. In 1949 she married Willis A. Roose. They had two children. Rebecca Jo Roose Spurlock and Randall Jay Roose who preceded her in death. Surviving are grandson, Ryan J. Roose (Ashley) and granddaughter Amy N. Roose Mares (Quinton).
Betty attended Bremen High School, Ball State University (B.S.), Butler University (M.S.) and Purdue University (EDD). She taught seven years in the Indianapolis Public Schools and twenty three years at Carmel High School as Chairperson of the Family and Consumer Science Department. She was an active member of the Sisterhood of P.E.O. since 1953 serving in a number of different roles. She was involved in securing loans and/or scholarships for a number of female students in different walks of life. Another interest was Home Economics Guild where all members were professional Home Economists. She was active in later years in the United Methodist Ladies Group where she was involved in mission activities especially knitting preemie hats for hospitals and prayer shawls. She spent time in fitness programs, bridge and reading.
Private family interment will be at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, Indiana. Due to Covid -19 social distancing guidelines, there are no immediate services scheduled. A local memorial service for Betty will be announced for public attendance soon. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.