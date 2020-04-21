Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Grant Avenue
Crawfordsville, IN
Betty Jane Bowers


1922 - 2020
Betty Jane Bowers Obituary
Betty Jane Bowers

Indianapolis - Betty Jane Bowers, 97, Indianapolis, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away April 19th at The Forum at the Crossing in Indianapolis.

She was born April 28, 1922 in Crawfordsville to Verner and Willa (Baber) Bowers. She attended Crawfordsville High school and graduated from Greencastle High School and Indiana Business College. She had been an executive secretary for Indiana Gas Company (later known as Vectren) for 38 years.

She volunteered for the American Cancer Society for 30 years where she was a member of the board of directors, she volunteered for the Indianapolis Museum of Art where she had been secretary to the board and also volunteered for Goodwill Industries where she was secretary to the Guild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Bowers. Survivors include cousins Allen Norris of New Ross and Mary Ellen (Larry) Fields.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 AM Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Grant Avenue in Crawfordsville with Pastor Tamm Mussche officiating.

Hunt & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be left at www.hutandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Remember
