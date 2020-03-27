|
Betty Jane Thompson McDermid
Fishers - Betty Jane Thompson McDermid, 99 of Fishers, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020.
She was born on February 12, 1921 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Cecil and Irene Thompson. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School.
She worked at J.C. Penney for many years. Betty and her late husband, Art, enjoyed an active life, being members of the Irvington Dance Club for 20 years, boating on Geist Reservoir, and traveling the country with their many Prudential friends. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Carmel.
Betty was devoted to her family and enjoyed being at all of the birthday celebrations. She had many friends and enjoyed entertaining. Betty will be dearly missed by her friends, and church family.
Betty is survived by her son, Gary (Jonene); grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) McDermid Armstrong, Scott (Nicole) McDermid, and Jon (Lauren) McDermid; four great grandsons, Caleb and Isaac McDermid, Hunter McDermid, and Levi Armstrong; and servel nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; parents, Cecil and Irene Thompson.
A private service will be held on Thursday April 2, 2020. A public celebration of life will be head at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Department of St. Mark's United Methodist in Carmel (4600 E. 126th St., Carmel, IN 46032). Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020