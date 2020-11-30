Betty Jane Young
Indianapolis - Betty Jane Young, 97, of Indianapolis, passed away November 28, 2020. She was born March 4, 1923 in Indianapolis to the late Ignatius and Bessie Bair.
Betty Jane graduated from Shortridge High School and had a career that spanned more than 30 years with Wainwright Insurance in Noblesville before retiring in 1988.
Survivors include children, John (Terri) Beaman, Robert (Penny) Beaman, Kevin (Betty) Young, Coral (Darin) Siler, Kyle Stokes, Keely (Randy) Toliver, Curtis (Paula) Young; son-in-law John Talley; grandchildren, Rodney Beaman (Lizette Campuzano), Darryll (Bethany) Beaman, Matthew (Katie) Beaman, Raechel (Kevin) Serrano, and Tyler Beaman; several great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A Visitation and Funeral Service will take place Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 11 am till 12 noon in Bussell Family Funerals.
