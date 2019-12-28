|
Betty Jean Anthony
Indianapolis - Betty Jean Anthony went home to Our Lord and Savior December 25th 2019. She was born on September 25, 1928 to Medora R. and John H. McDonald in Detroit Michigan.
In Michigan she won the spelling championship sponsored by the Detroit Free Press. Her family moved to the Indianapolis area in 1941. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1946, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. In Indianapolis, she worked at the W. H. Block Co. department store. She was a sales person and a buyer's secretary. It was here that she met her future husband, Emery V Anthony. They were married in May of 1949 and enjoyed almost 65 years of marriage.
After retirement, she and her husband moved to Florida, where they traveled extensively. She assisted him in producing multi-media presentations of their travels. After 25 years in Florida, they returned to Indianapolis to be near their daughter, Deborah and their grandchildren. She was a devoted wife to her husband, who predeceased her in January of 2014. She was also predeceased by her two siblings. She was a loving, involved and devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a student of World and Military history. She was a devoted Catholic and had a special love for Mary.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah Jean Wright of Noblesville and Charissa Tyler of North Carolina, a brother, Dr. Michael McDonald (Nancy), and four grandchildren, Hannah Lafrentz (Justin), Madeline Egbert (Chris), Lucy Wright, and Carrie Tyler, and six great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Adrienne, Brooklyn, Coralyn, and Nicholas LaFrentz and Annie Egbert. Betty was loved dearly by her family and all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Monday December 30th at Leppert Mortuary-Nora 740 E 86th Indianapolis. With a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday Dec 31, 11:30 am at St. Luke Catholic Church 7575 Holliday Dr, E. Indianapolis. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to place an online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019