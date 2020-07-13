1/1
Betty Jean Collyear Dammeyer
78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on July 11, 2020 in Indianapolis. Betty was born on February 14, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Raymond and Hazel Willis. She was a member of the Rawhide Dance Club and the Greenwood Moose Lodge. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Lawrence Collyear and daughter, Betty J. Hardcastle. She is survived by her husband, Donald A. Dammeyer; sons, Raymond (Annie) Collyear and Lawrence "Rink" (Teresa) Collyear; sisters, Norma Kelso and Vickie (Tim) Peterson; eight grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Flanner Buchanan Floral Park. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 17, at 2 pm at Flanner Buchanan Floral Park. Burial will follow at Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Franciscan Health Hospice. www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
