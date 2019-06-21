|
Betty Jean Cowherd Pipes
Indianapolis - Betty Jean Cowherd Pipes 91 of Indianapolis passed away peacefully surrounded by loves ones on June 18, 2019. She Married James Pipes in 1956 and they were together for 44 years until his death on December 22nd, 2000. Betty began her education in Indianapolis Public Schools and graduated from Crispus Attucks in 1945. She attended Wiberforce University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in social work, and later attended Ball State where she obtained a Master's degree in early childhood education. Betty worked for Indianapolis Public Schools for 36 years before retiring in 1992. She spent a majority of those years as a kindergarten teacher. Betty was very active in several social organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and was a founding member of the Indianapolis Chapter of The Drifters Inc. Betty has been a member of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church for most of her life. She is survived by her son, Brian Pipes; and niece, Donna Hubbard; as well as many other members of her beloved Pipes family.
Services will be held at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church at 12 Noon on Saturday, June 22 with the viewing starting at 10am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 21, 2019