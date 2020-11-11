1/1
Betty Jean Morris
Betty Jean Morris

Noblesville - Betty Jean Morris, 99, of Noblesville, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born June 26, 1921 in Noblesville, IN daughter of George and Dove (Harrison) Beal.

Betty lived most of her life in Hamilton County. She was a 1939 graduate of Noblesville High School.

Having lived during the Greatest Generation, Betty met John Morris, a B17 Crew Member of WWII, and they married April 5, 1942 in the First Friends Church in Noblesville.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, John Morris; son, Timothy Jay Morris; great-grandson, Hayden Morris; sister, Rachel Beal; and brother-in-law, Clifford Snyder.

Survivors include her sons; George Stanley (Sharyn), John Richard (Andrea), James Philip (Donna) and Don Alan; 8 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Camilla; brothers, Benjamin (Judy), Alfred (Nancy); and sister, Marcella.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 am in the Carmel Friends Church, where the Funeral Service will begin at 11 am.

A family Committal Service will take place in the Carmel Cemetery.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Betty's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.





Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
