Betty Jean Roeschlein
1934 - 2020
Betty Jean Roeschlein

Indianapolis - 86, of Indianapolis passed away July 17, 2020. She was born March 28, 1934 in Francesville, IN to the late Ralph Larkin Lowe and Edith Burneau Lowe. Betty often shared memories of helping her father on the family farm and proudly boasted of her tractor driving abilities. Betty was a 1952 graduate of Francesville High School. Shortly thereafter Betty transitioned from working on the family farm to working at the Francesville phone company. Betty eventually moved to Indianapolis to work at Indiana Bell. Betty married Dale Edward Roeschlein on June 14, 1964. Ultimately, Betty left her job at Indiana Bell to start a family. While raising her two children, Betty enjoyed bowling on a league, taking ceramic classes, and gardening. Eventually Betty assumed a part-time job at Sears while assisting her husband in their family owned photography business. Betty also enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband Dale. During their 51 year marriage, Betty and Dale traveled to all fifty states and Germany. When asked what state was her favorite, Betty always replied "Indiana".

Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 6450 Allisonville Road with funeral services immediately following. Remote access to the live service will be broadcast through Tribucast https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/76573890.

Betty is survived by children, Bruce D. (Robin) Roeschlein and Debra L. (Robert) Montgomery; grandchildren, Robert D. and MacKenzie A. Roeschlein; sisters, Sylvia and Janice Lear; brother, Richard Lowe. Sisters, Virginia Spencer, Pat Smith, Mary Hall, Hazel Marzke, Linda Lowe, and Nancy Stover preceded her in death. The family would like to thank caregiver Aletha Cox and the Seasons Hospice team (Tara, Nathan, and Lauren) for their unwavering support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Still Waters Adult Daycare at 7160 Shadeland Station, Indianapolis, IN 46256. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Churc
JUL
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
