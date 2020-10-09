Betty Jean TroutBetty was born in Scottsville, Kentucky on August 1,1931 to Henry and Lena Anderson. After moving to Indianapolis following the death of her brother Titus, she met James W. (Bill) Trout at George Washington High School and they married and had three daughters Gayle, Becky and Laura. Betty was an active community member serving many years as an officer of the PTA at school # 49 and Washington H.S. In addition, she served as president of the Rhodius Park Mothers Club, who did the Easter Egg Hunt and Fish Fry every year. At G.W.H.S. she ran the concession stand for the football games from 1967 - 1970. She went to work as a pharmacy assistant and cashier at Haag's Drugstore while her two youngest daughters were still in school. Betty was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and was an excellent seamstress taking great pride in the clothes she made for her girls. Betty had eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her youngest daughter. Service for Betty will be held on Monday at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Indianapolis, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greenwood.