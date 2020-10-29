Betty Jean VanHook Chaney



Indianapolis - Betty Jean VanHook Chaney, age 83, passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 due to complications from a fall. Born July 8, 1937, in the community of Cedar Grove, Kentucky, where she was the only daughter born to James & Hettie VanHook. She was a little sister to Charles William VanHook, of Somerset. All of which proceeded her in death. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Cecil Eugene 'Gene' Chaney, who proceeded her in death 18 years ago. Betty was a graduate of Cedar Grove Elementary and Burnside High Schools. She had many passions in life, such as cooking, she was an accomplished seamstress and was completely devoted, instantly, to any animal that came across her path. However, her most cherished role in life was that of being a devoted wife and a loving Mother and Grandmother. Betty was a very quiet, reserved and private individual and enjoyed the company of her kitty cat, Girly Girl. She was employed as an Office Manager for Control Data Corporation in Indianapolis for many years until her retirement. She is survived by their only child, a daughter, Bobbie Gale Chaney Gutierrez; a Grand-daughter, Jacquelyn Marie D'Costa (and her husband Brian) and four Great Grandchildren: Brandon Eugene; Brynn Victoria; Bryce William and Brielle Neville and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. She is now at peace, with her 'Gene', free from her intense back pain, breathing easy, in the arms of her Savior. Visitation will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Pulaski Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Rev. Gordon Chaney officiating. Burial will be in Waite Cemetery, Burnside, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, and per her wishes, please consider donating to the upkeep of Waite Cemetery at: Waite Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 1249 Burnside, KY 42519-1249 Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with all arrangements.









