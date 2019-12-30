|
Betty Jo (Gordon) Anderson
Betty Jo (Gordon) Anderson was gifted to us for 74 wonderful years. The heavenly gates were opened to her on December 24, 2019 where she was surrounded by loved ones on the holiday she absolutely loved. Betty was affectionately known as "Momma and B-Jeezy" to her kids, grandkids, great-grands and a host of many others as she never met a stranger that did not become a friend or an honorary member of the family. Betty had a passion for kids and loved volunteering her time at Visions Beauty Summer Camp Ministries, she also loved shopping, sewing, creating/collecting dolls and re-upholstering. Betty loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church where she served as a proud member on the usher board.
Home going Services:
Friday, January 3, 2020,
Visitation 10am-12pm with service following at 12pm
First Baptist Church (North Indianapolis)
880 West 28th St. Indianapolis, IN 46208
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020