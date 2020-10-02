1/1
Betty Jo Densborn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Densborn

Logansport - Betty Jo Densborn, 94, of Logansport, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at McKinney Place in Logansport.

Born on August 1, 1926 in Bloomington, Indiana, she is the daughter of the late James and Mabel (Morrison) Swearingen. On November 6, 1949 in Bloomington, she married William Thomas Densborn who preceded her in death on November 5, 2017.

Betty Jo was a member of the Baptist Temple in Logansport where she was the director of the nursery for decades. She was involved in Mothers' Study Club, was very involved in P.T.A., was a volunteer for the Red Cross, enjoyed a long membership with her husband in the Elk's Lodge #66, and was a caregiver to many. She loved to dance.

Surviving are three daughters, Linda D. (Kevin) O'Brien, Logansport; Denise K. (Edwin Cy) Burkhart, Richmond, IN; Beverly A. Reid, Noblesville, IN; two sons, Donald K. (Kathryn) Densborn, Indianapolis; Gregory S. (Amy) Densborn, Logansport; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by six sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Mark Foreman officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the Emmaus Mission Center's Food Pantry (https://www.logan-emmaus.org).

You may sign Betty Jo's guestbook online and leave condolences for the family at

www.gundrumcares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved