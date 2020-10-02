Betty Jo Densborn
Logansport - Betty Jo Densborn, 94, of Logansport, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at McKinney Place in Logansport.
Born on August 1, 1926 in Bloomington, Indiana, she is the daughter of the late James and Mabel (Morrison) Swearingen. On November 6, 1949 in Bloomington, she married William Thomas Densborn who preceded her in death on November 5, 2017.
Betty Jo was a member of the Baptist Temple in Logansport where she was the director of the nursery for decades. She was involved in Mothers' Study Club, was very involved in P.T.A., was a volunteer for the Red Cross, enjoyed a long membership with her husband in the Elk's Lodge #66, and was a caregiver to many. She loved to dance.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda D. (Kevin) O'Brien, Logansport; Denise K. (Edwin Cy) Burkhart, Richmond, IN; Beverly A. Reid, Noblesville, IN; two sons, Donald K. (Kathryn) Densborn, Indianapolis; Gregory S. (Amy) Densborn, Logansport; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by six sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Mark Foreman officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to the Emmaus Mission Center's Food Pantry (https://www.logan-emmaus.org
).
You may sign Betty Jo's guestbook online and leave condolences for the family at www.gundrumcares.com