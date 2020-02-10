|
|
Betty Jo Hendricks
Fishers - 85, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born June 3, 1934 in Princeton, Indiana to the late Vesper Paul and Sylvia Thompson Bruner. Betty attended Arsenal Technical High School. She was employed at Bio-Dynamics/Roche for twenty-five years, retiring in 1990. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a long time resident of Fishers. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid Colts, Pacers, and Purdue fan.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road. Funeral services will be private.
Betty is survived by her daughters; Denise Hendricks, LeAnn Frisby (Jerry); sons, Jeffrey Hendricks (Sue), Keith Hendricks (Teresa), Bryan Hendricks (Margaret); sister, Shirley Hacker; brother, Jerry Bruner; brother-in-law, John Hendricks; eleven grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years, Joe Hendricks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020