Indianapolis - Betty Jo Heubi, 93 of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Betty Jo was born on July 1, 1926 in Seymour, IN to the late Carlos and Gertrude Brown. She was a 1944 graduate of Seymour High School and a 1947 graduate of St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing.

Betty Jo was head nurse of Pediatrics at St. Vincent Hospital for 19 years, then in 1966 married Dr. John E. Heubi, an Indianapolis pediatrician.

Betty Jo was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, the St. Vincent School of Nursing Alumnae, and the St. Vincent Hospital Guild. She was an avid I.U. basketball and football fan.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 21 at Christ the King Catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

Betty Jo was the widow of Dr. John E. Heubi. She is survived by her stepsons, John F. Heubi (wife Judy) and Dr. James E. Heubi (wife, Margo) Heubi; grandchildren, John E. Heubi II (Ronda), Elizabeth C. Heubi and Dr. Christine H. Heubi (Dr. J. Michael Hazenfield); great grandchildren, Harper, Millie and Whitman; brother, William L. Brown; 16 nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert C., Donald G. and James E. Brown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. John E. Heubi Memorial Fund c/o Indiana University Medical School Foundation or the St. Vincent Hospital Guild. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
