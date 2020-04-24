Resources
Betty Jo Snyder, 96, widow of George Edward Snyder, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Bloomfield, IN, on January 25, 1924 to the late Roy and Roberta Borders. Betty was a member of the Bluffton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jo Ellen (George) Seay, Frankfort, KY, and her son, Jon Snyder, Hilton Head, SC; her grandchildren, George (Carrie) Seay, Ben Seay, Patti Jo (Stephen) Fenzel, Sara Snyder, Adam Snyder, Ray Hazer, and Sam Snyder; and two great grandchildren, Wyatt Fenzel, GA, and Ellie Seay, KY.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Borders, and her son, Jay Snyder, both of Indianapolis, IN.

Betty graduated from Indiana University with a business major, and resided in Indianapolis, IN, for most of her adult life. She put her business background to good use as a teacher and later as a real estate agent and broker. Betty was an active member of Bluffton United Methodist Church after moving to Hilton Head, SC.

Services will be private at this time with a Celebration of Life to be determined in the future. Burial will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery. The Island Funeral Home, Hilton Head, SC, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluffton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 368, Bluffton, SC 29910. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
