Betty Jo Throgmartin
Betty Jo Throgmartin, 81 of Zionsville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Betty Jo was born July 17, 1939 in Lexington, KY to the late Louis H. and Dorothy Crawley.
Friends and family are invited to gather Saturday, August 8 from 10:00 to 1:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where funeral services will be held at 1:30pm. Entombment will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Bridgewater Club.
Betty Jo is survived by her husband, Gerald Throgmartin; daughters, Monica Adams, Janice (husband, Jim Al) Malone, Kelli Ball and Sandi (husband, Neal) Smith; daughter-in-law, Peggy Throgmartin; grandchildren, Gregg (wife, Heather) Throgmartin, Christy (husband, Josh) Arkins, Nicky (husband, Karl)Maus, April Adams, Mack Malone, Maci Slavin, Parker Slavin, Braden Ball, Kyle (wife, Annie) Brinkworth, Shelbi Brinkworth and Spencer Brinkworth; great grandchildren, Reese Throgmartin, Elle Throgmartin, Tyler Arkins and Izzy Maus; brother, Louis (wife, Carla) Crawley; sister, Brenda Kay (husband, Michael) Brumfield; brother-in-law, Don Throgmartin. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Throgmartin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Simon Cancer Center. Please visit flannerbucanan.com
