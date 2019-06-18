|
Betty Joan Owsley
Indianapolis - Betty Joan Owsley, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A graduate of Crispus Attucks High School, she earned a B. A. from Fisk University; M.A. from Howard University and M.L.S. from Indiana University.
Her employment included working as an instructor and researcher at Howard University and law librarian at Allen Mercer Daniel at Howard University. Returning to Indianapolis, she was an elementary educator at Flanner House and at I. P. S. School #86. Following retirement, she attended Western State University College of Law in Fullerton, California and Pacific West College of Law and earned a Doctorate of Juris Prudence. She received an LLM in International Taxation and Financial Services from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego California. Additional studies were done at Butler University and at the University of Mexico, Mexico City. Having been baptized as a child at Corinthian Baptist Church, Betty attended Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Yorba Linda, California and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Indianapolis.
On Thursday, June 20, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Loved ones left to cherish her memory include nieces, Patricia Sharpe and Sherry Owsley Goodloe and nephews, Rev. Holsey Hickman and William J. Owsley, Jr., donations/contributions to Edna Martin Christian Center, Indianapolis and the African Children's Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 18, 2019