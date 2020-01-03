|
Betty June Jackson
Indianapolis (formerly of Brownsburg) - Age 93, passed away on January 3, 2020. Betty was born December 28, 1926 to the late Perry P. and Helen M. Carver Winton. She graduated Shortridge High School in 1945. Betty was employed at Ayr-Way store part time for 19 years, retiring in 1981. Prior to that she was a long distance telephone operator for Indiana Bell Telephone Company. She loved life, traveling, music, reading and mostly her grandchildren which were the joy of her life as well as her three great grand-dogs; Rocky, Walter and Mason! Betty loved being in the pool and enjoyed doing water exercises for over 40 years. She belonged to the Red Hat Society (Crimson Chicks) and the Telephone Pioneers. The last few years she lived at Westside Garden Plaza where she loved playing Rummikub with her good friend, bingo, dirty poker and doing crafts. The family would like to thank the staff at The Bridge at Westside Garden Plaza and Heartland Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who died in 2012 to whom she was married to for almost 65 years; sister, Ruth Ann (died in 1941); and brother, Robert (died in 2003.) Betty is survived by her only child, Debbie (Joe Jr.) Stevens; granddaughter, Kimberly (Nathan) Dexter; grandson, Joseph (Nicole) Stevens III; niece, Linda Bishop Luider. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7 from 10am to 1pm with a 1pm service at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th St., Indianapolis. Entombment will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.stevensmortuary.net. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020