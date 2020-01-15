Resources
Betty Katherine Knipp

Betty Katherine Knipp Obituary
Betty Katherine Knipp

Modoc - Betty Katherine Knipp, 92, of Modoc, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Henry Community Health, following a brief illness.

Services will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 20, at Modoc United Methodist Church. Pastor Dan Vore will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 PM on Sunday at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
