Betty L. Burton passed away on June 19, 2020, at age 95. She was the daughter of Ralph and Celia (Housand) Sunderland. Brothers Russell and Dale Sunderland and sister Helen Burdette preceded her. Her husband of 43 years Jack G. Burton passed away in 1992. She is survived by her son David Clark Burton and his wife Patti; daughter Jacqueline Burton Luch; granddaughters Eliza Luch, Georgia Luch, and Paige Burton; as well as her sister Delores McMurray and nieces and nephews.
She taught third grade in Franklin Township. Her volunteer activities included 4-H leader and longtime organist, pianist, and teacher at New Bethel Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Township Education Fund (www.MyFTEF.org) or New Bethel Baptist education fund.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.