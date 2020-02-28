Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
Westfield, IN
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:30 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
Westfield, IN
Betty L. Chamberlain


1951 - 2020
Betty L. Chamberlain Obituary
Betty L. Chamberlain

Westfield - On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Betty Lord Chamberlain, loving mother, grandma, and sister passed away at the age of 68.

Betty was born May 4, 1951 to Edward and Retha (Baunach) Lord. She graduated from Wolcott H.S. in 1969 then traveled overseas with the U.S. Airforce. She worked in accounting for Pepsi-Cola and Carmel Care Center until her retirement. Her passion of travel and the West led her most often to Arizona and Nevada, but travels with her sisters and sister-in-law led he on many other adventures as well. Her love for her grandkids and the Indianapolis Colts kept her in Indiana despite the cold, snowy winters. Betty will be missed by the many friends and family whom she loved and who loved her.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her daughter Stacey (Rob) Chamberlain Young, and grandchildren Calvin, Pearl and Marcus as well as siblings Linda (Ron) Schlatter, Susan (Chris) Wilson, Ed (Ka Ann) Lord and Rose (Bob) Stanfield.

Visitation will be from 3:30-5:30 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 in Christ United Methodist Church, Westfield with the Memorial Service beginning at 5:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share your condolences.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
