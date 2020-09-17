Betty L. Ellis
Brownsburg - Betty L. Ellis, 98, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on September 15, 2020. Betty was born in Indianapolis on February 10, 1922 to Kenneth and Esther (Morgan) Israel. She graduated from Ben Davis High School and was a devoted mother and homemaker. On August 30, 1941 she married J. W. Ellis, a loving union that lasted until his passing on September 9, 1995.
Betty was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and of the Secular Franciscan Order for over fifty years. She was also a member of the Clermont Christian Church as well as the American Legion in Brownsburg.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Honey; her son, Jay W Ellis (significant other Billi Jean Brown); her sister, Martha Tyler; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 1pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Eric MD Bell Funeral Home, 220 N. Maple Street, Pittsboro, IN where friends and family will gather from 11 am until the time of the funeral service. Following the funeral service, she will be placed alongside her husband in the Lincoln Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Whitestown. Masks and social distancing will be respectfully required of all guests the entire time.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are encouraged to be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
All are encouraged to share thoughts with the family by visiting Betty's memorial page at the funeral home's website: www.ericmdbell.com