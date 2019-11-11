|
|
Betty L. Foley, 82, an Indianapolis area resident, formerly of Rush County, passed away November 10, 2019 at her home in Indianapolis.
Services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Family Worship Center, Rushville, with Rev. Paul D. Mooney, Pastor Tim Pedigo and Pastor Darryl Cooper presiding. Friends are welcome to visit in the church from 11 AM until time of service on Thursday. Burial will be in the Arlington East Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Christian School @ 3639 Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN. 46227 or to the Donor's favorite charity.
Moster Mortuary, Rushville, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019