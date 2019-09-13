|
Betty L. Marshall
Indianapolis - Betty L. Marshall passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tues., Sept. 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis. Burial will take place privately at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis. Care and cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to leave an online condolence with the Marshall family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019