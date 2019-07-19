Services
Betty L. VanSickle Obituary
Betty L. Van Sickle

Greenwood - 95, passed away July 14, 2019. She was born April 3, 1924 in Indianapolis to the late William T. and Myrtle T. Patterson. Betty was a 1942 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She married Bernard H. Van Sickle, June 18, 1948, and he preceded her in death June 22, 2018. Betty was a devoted wife and mother, a longtime member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and a dedicated volunteer at Oasis.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 8540 US 31 South.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Shirley A. Branham (Les) and Cynthia A. Skira; grandchildren, Aaron Skira, Amy Skira, Sarah Branham, Luke Branham, Matthew Skira and Charles Skira; great-grandchildren, Anderson, Vincent, Ira and Logan; and brother, Richard M. Patterson (Wynonia). A brother, William Patterson, preceded her in death. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019
