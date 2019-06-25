Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Wilson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty L. Wilson Obituary
Betty L. Wilson

Fair Oaks - 76 of Fair Oaks, Indiana passed away June 22, 2019. She was born to the late Porter & Gena Breeden on June 2, 1943 in Blue Ridge, GA. Betty owned and operated Wilson Tire with her husband for 20 years and, also was a beautician for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wilson. Betty is survived by her daughter, Stacie (Jeremy) Crama; four brothers, Benson, Joe, Jerry and John Breeden; and a grandson, Nolan Crama. Celebration of Betty's life will be held 7:00 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46142 with a visitation from 4:00 pm to service time. She will be laid to rest in Daus Mountain Cemetery in Dunlap, Tennessee. You are invited to read Betty's obituary online at www.wilsonstpierre.com., where you may sign the guest book and share a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
Download Now