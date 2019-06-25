|
|
Betty L. Wilson
Fair Oaks - 76 of Fair Oaks, Indiana passed away June 22, 2019. She was born to the late Porter & Gena Breeden on June 2, 1943 in Blue Ridge, GA. Betty owned and operated Wilson Tire with her husband for 20 years and, also was a beautician for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wilson. Betty is survived by her daughter, Stacie (Jeremy) Crama; four brothers, Benson, Joe, Jerry and John Breeden; and a grandson, Nolan Crama. Celebration of Betty's life will be held 7:00 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46142 with a visitation from 4:00 pm to service time. She will be laid to rest in Daus Mountain Cemetery in Dunlap, Tennessee. You are invited to read Betty's obituary online at www.wilsonstpierre.com., where you may sign the guest book and share a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019