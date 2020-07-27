1/1
Betty Lee Williams
Betty Lee Williams

Betty Lee (Heinbaugh) Williams, 92, of Noblesville, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers. She was born on August 27, 1927 to William and Orybeth (Myers) Heinbaugh in Plainville, Indiana.

Betty was a 1945 graduate of Plainville High School was a member of Legacy Bible Church. She worked for 40 years as a US Postal Service rural route carrier, retiring in 1997.

Betty is survived by her two sons, Ted L. Williams and Terry D. (Kimberly) Williams; two grandchildren, Jennifer A. (Chris) Dougherty and Matthew P. (Jessica) Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan (Jennifer) Dougherty, Damon (Chris) Dougherty, Carter (Jessica) Williams, and Elanor (Matthew) Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Williams in 1993; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl A. Williams in 2014.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, in Noblesville. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the funeral home, with Dr. Keith Kunda officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plainville First United Methodist Church, PO Box 173, Plainville, IN 47568; or Mephibosheth Ministries, 1715 Stringtown Pike, Cicero, IN 46034.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St.
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
(317) 773-2584
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St.
