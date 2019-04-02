Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
Betty Alstott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Alstott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Alstott


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Lou Alstott Obituary
Betty Lou Alstott

Avon - Betty Lou Alstott

passed away on March 29, 2019 in Indianapolis. She was born on October 21, 1930 to Kelly and Daisy Beldon in Indianapolis, Indiana. When she was three, her family moved back to Bucks Branch, Casey County, Kentucky where she lived until she married Wilford Alstott on June 29, 1948. She worked in various positions until leaving the workforce to be a full time mother. She is survived by her daughter Betty (Bill) Harrington; granddaughters Alicia (Andrew) Hettlinger, Laura Kirkham (Brad Riley), and Katie Kirkham; and, great grandson Carson Hettlinger. She was preceded in death by her husband and her infant son Wilford Stanley Alstott Jr.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now