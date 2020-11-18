Betty Lou Blair Meyers Kincaid
Indianapolis - Betty Lou Blair Meyers Kincaid, 93, Indianapolis, passed away November 13, 2020. She was the first child born November 24, 1926 to the late Earl Blair and Billie Stella (Wade) Blair Pinsak, at East Chicago, Indiana.
Betty attended Medora High School, Medora, Indiana. She retried in 2005 from Buck's Supermarket with 25 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris (Blair) Reichenbacker Gruber, half-sister, June (Blair) O'Dea; and granddaughter, Kayla Meyers.
Survivors include, half-sister, Pamela (Pinsak) Krischano and half-brother, Melvin Louis Blair.
Betty was the widow of 1st marriage to her husband, Vance "Jim" Meyers. She is also survived by her children born in 1st marriage, Judy (Mike) Telencio, Wayne Meyers, Ron (Beth) Meyers, and Mark (Deanne) Meyers; 12 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
Also, the widow of 2nd marriage to her husband of 30 years, Richard Clay Kincaid. Survivors include four step children, Kimberly Ruth (Kincaid) Bartlett (Jeff) Freeman, Donald Kincaid, Karen Leak, and Rick Kincaid; step grandchildren, Andrew T. Bartlett and Peyton J. Freeman.
Funeral services will be held privately for her family at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
.